Playlist Ralf Summer
23. Mai
Montag, 23. Mai 2022
Kevin Morby
I Have Been To The Mountain
Album: Singing Saw
Kevin Morby
Disappearing
Album: This is a Photograph
Sefi Zisling
The Sky Sings feat. Layla Moallem, Jasmin Moallem & KerenDun (Obas Nenor's Extended Dub)
Album: Welcome Sunset EP
Bauhaus
Here's The Dub
Album: She's In Parties EP
Bauhaus
Drink the new Wine
Single
Laurie Anderson
O Superman
Album: Big Science
O´o
Aquamarine
Album: Touche
UTO
Souvent Parfois
Album: Song
Kendrick Lamar
United in Grief
Album: Mr Morale & The Big Steppers
Kendrick Lamar
Worldwide Steppers
Album: Mr Morale & The Big Steppers
Moderat
Undo Redo
Album: More D4ta
Sweatson Klank
The Place We're Headed
Album: Postcards