Playlist Ralf Summer

Von: Ralf Summer

Stand: 23.05.2022

23 Mai

Montag, 23. Mai 2022

Kevin Morby
I Have Been To The Mountain
Album: Singing Saw

Kevin Morby
Disappearing
Album: This is a Photograph

Sefi Zisling
The Sky Sings feat. Layla Moallem, Jasmin Moallem & KerenDun (Obas Nenor's Extended Dub)
Album: Welcome Sunset EP

Bauhaus
Here's The Dub
Album: She's In Parties EP

Bauhaus
Drink the new Wine
Single

Laurie Anderson
O Superman
Album: Big Science

O´o
Aquamarine
Album: Touche

UTO
Souvent Parfois
Album: Song

Kendrick Lamar
United in Grief
Album: Mr Morale & The Big Steppers

Kendrick Lamar
Worldwide Steppers
Album: Mr Morale & The Big Steppers

Moderat
Undo Redo
Album: More D4ta

Sweatson Klank
The Place We're Headed
Album: Postcards


2