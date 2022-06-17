Playlist Roderich Fabian
17. Juni
Freitag, 17. Juni 2022
Al Green
Tired of being alone
Al Green
So you're leaving
Album: Let's stay together
Al Green
Let's stay together
Album: Let's stay together
Al Green
It ain't no fun to me
Album: Let's stay together
Al Green
Old Time Lovin'
Album: Let's stay together
Al Green
I never found a girl
Album: Let's stay together
Al Green
What is this feeling
Album: Let's stay together
Al Green
How can you mend a broken heart
Bee Gees
How can you mend a broken heart
Album: Let's stay together
Al Green
Judy
Album: Let's stay together
Al Green
Let's stay together
Album: Private Dancer
Tina Turner