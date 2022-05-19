Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Angie Portmann

Stand: 19.05.2022 23:05 Uhr

19 Mai

Donnerstag, 19. Mai 2022

Porridge Radio
Back to the Radio
Album: Waterslide, diving board, ladder to the sky

Porridge Radio
End of last year
Album: Waterslide, diving board, ladder to the sky

Soak
Baby, you're full of shit
Album: If I never know you like this again

Lykke Li
Highway to your heart
AlbuM: Eyeye

Charlie Hickey
Mid Air
Album: Nervous at night

MXMtoon
Victim of nostalgia
Album: Rising

Congee
This is me
Album: Kwong

Quinquis
Setu
Album: Seim

Jimi Tenor
The way to Kuusijärvi
Album: Mulitverse

Brandon Coleman
We change (Part 1) feat. Kamasi Washington
Album: Interstellar Black Space

Brandon Coleman
Get ready
Album: Interstellar Black Space

Brandon Coleman
We change (Part II) feat. Keyon Harrold, Ben Williams & Marcus Gilmir
Album: Interstellar Black Space