Playlist Angie Portmann
19. Mai
Donnerstag, 19. Mai 2022
Porridge Radio
Back to the Radio
Album: Waterslide, diving board, ladder to the sky
Porridge Radio
End of last year
Album: Waterslide, diving board, ladder to the sky
Soak
Baby, you're full of shit
Album: If I never know you like this again
Lykke Li
Highway to your heart
AlbuM: Eyeye
Charlie Hickey
Mid Air
Album: Nervous at night
MXMtoon
Victim of nostalgia
Album: Rising
Congee
This is me
Album: Kwong
Quinquis
Setu
Album: Seim
Jimi Tenor
The way to Kuusijärvi
Album: Mulitverse
Brandon Coleman
We change (Part 1) feat. Kamasi Washington
Album: Interstellar Black Space
Brandon Coleman
Get ready
Album: Interstellar Black Space
Brandon Coleman
We change (Part II) feat. Keyon Harrold, Ben Williams & Marcus Gilmir
Album: Interstellar Black Space