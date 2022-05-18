Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Nachtmix

Playlist Ann - Kathrin Mittelstraß

Von: Nachtmix

Stand: 18.05.2022

18 Mai

Mittwoch, 18. Mai 2022

Σtella
Up and Away
Album: Up and Away

Kara Delik
Phew
Album: Tamam EP

Deniz Mahir Kartal
The Stone Town
Album: Kafanar

Kit Sebastian
Yeter
Album: Melodi

Mdou Moctar
Bismilahi Atagah (Chrisman Remix)
Album: Afrique Refait

Phelimuncasi
I Don’t Feel My Legs feat. DJ Nhlekzin
Album: Ama Gogela

Coco Em
Winyu Nungo feat. MC Sharon, Wuod Baba
Album: Kilumi

Obongjayar
Wrong for it feat. Nubya Garcia
Album: Some Nights I Dream of Doors

Say Sue Me
To Dream
Album: The Last Thing Left

Kikagaku Moyo
Monaka
Album: Kumoyo Island

Rosalía
Bulerías
Album: Motomami

Marina Herlop
Shaolin mantis
Album: Pripyat