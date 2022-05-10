Playlist Roderich Fabian
10. Mai
Dienstag, 10. Mai 2022
Abigail Lapell
I see Music
Album: Stolen Time
Donna Blue
The Begining
Album: Dark Roses
Oumou Sangaré
Wassulu Don
Album: Timbuktu
Ibeyi
Made of Gold
Album: Spell 31
Flora Purim
Zahuroo
Album: If you will
Leyla McCalla
Artibonite
Album: Breaking the Thermometer
Matisyahu
In my Mind
Album: Matisyahu
Die Aeronauten
Countrymusik
Album: Hits! Vol.1
Simon Love
I love everybody in the whole wide World (except you)
Album: Love, Sex & Death etc.
Ipek Yolu
Mustang
Album: Tropical Anatolia
Meschina Lake & The New Movement
Enjoy yourself
Album: Looking the World over
Nichtseatle
Kommunistenlibido
Album: Kommunistenlibido
Tosca
Dementamente
