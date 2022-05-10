Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 10.05.2022 23:05 Uhr

10 Mai

Dienstag, 10. Mai 2022

Abigail Lapell
I see Music
Album: Stolen Time

Donna Blue
The Begining
Album: Dark Roses

Oumou Sangaré
Wassulu Don
Album: Timbuktu

Ibeyi
Made of Gold
Album: Spell 31

Flora Purim
Zahuroo
Album: If you will

Leyla McCalla
Artibonite
Album: Breaking the Thermometer

Matisyahu
In my Mind
Album: Matisyahu

Die Aeronauten
Countrymusik
Album: Hits! Vol.1

Simon Love
I love everybody in the whole wide World (except you)
Album: Love, Sex & Death etc.

Ipek Yolu
Mustang
Album: Tropical Anatolia

Meschina Lake & The New Movement
Enjoy yourself
Album: Looking the World over

Nichtseatle
Kommunistenlibido
Album: Kommunistenlibido

Tosca
Dementamente
