Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 10. Mai 2022

Abigail Lapell

I see Music

Album: Stolen Time

Donna Blue

The Begining

Album: Dark Roses

Oumou Sangaré

Wassulu Don

Album: Timbuktu

Ibeyi

Made of Gold

Album: Spell 31

Flora Purim

Zahuroo

Album: If you will

Leyla McCalla

Artibonite

Album: Breaking the Thermometer

Matisyahu

In my Mind

Album: Matisyahu

Die Aeronauten

Countrymusik

Album: Hits! Vol.1

Simon Love

I love everybody in the whole wide World (except you)

Album: Love, Sex & Death etc.

Ipek Yolu

Mustang

Album: Tropical Anatolia

Meschina Lake & The New Movement

Enjoy yourself

Album: Looking the World over

Nichtseatle

Kommunistenlibido

Album: Kommunistenlibido