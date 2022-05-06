Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 06.05.2022 23:05 Uhr

Roderich Fabian | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder

06 Mai

Freitag, 06. Mai 2022

Stevie Wonder
Tuesday Heartbreak
Album: Talking Book

Little Stevie Wonder
Fingertips, Part 2
Single

Stevie Wonder
You got it bad, girl
Album: Talking Book

Stevie Wonder
Blame it on the sun
Album: Talking Book

Stevie Wonder
Superstition
Album: Talking Book

Beck, Bogert & Appice
Superstition
Album: Talking Book

Stevie Wonder
You are the sunshine of my Life
Album: Talking Book

Stevie Wonder
I believe (when I fall in love with you itll be forever)
Album: Talking Book

Stevie Wonder
You and I (we can conquer the world)
Album: Talking Book

Stevie Wonder
Lookin' for another pure love
Album: Talking Book

Stevie Wonder
Big Brother
Album: Talking Book

Stevie Wonder
Maybe your baby
Album: Talking Book