Playlist Jay Rutledge

Stand: 04.05.2022 23:05 Uhr

Jay Rutledge | Bild: BR

04 Mai

Mittwoch, 04. Mai 2022

Arooj Aftab
Suroor
Album: Vulture Prince

Ibeyi
Mama says
Album: Ibeyi

Ibeyi
Rise above
Album: Spell 31

Leyla Mc Calla
Mesi Bondye
Album: Vari Colored Songs

Leyla Mc Calla
Fort Dimanche
Album: Breaking the Thermometer

Poirier, Waahli
Teke fren
Album: Single: Teke fren

Kobo Town
Here by chance
Album: Canival of the Ghosts

Synapson, Bonga
Mona ki ngi xica
-

Black Sherif, Burna Boy
Second sermon
Album: Secon Sermon Remix

Queralt Lahoz
Blade
-

Queralt Lahoz
Como punala
Album: 1917

Arooj Aftab, Anoushkha Shankar
Udhero Na
-

Tinariwen (Zeid Hamdan Remix)
Alkhar Dessouf
-