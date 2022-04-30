Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Samstag, 30. April 2022

Afterpartees

I don´t want tthe world to stop

Album: Familiy Names

Wet Leg

Too Late Now

Album: Wet Leg

Hatchie

This Enchanted

Album: Giving The World Away

Bilderbuch

I´m not gonna lie

Album: Gelb ist das Feld

International Music

Nebel (Studiosession)

-

Fontaines DC

Skinty Fia

Album: Skinty Fia

Angéle

Bruxelles je´t aime

Album: Nonante-Cinq

Joe & The Shitboys

Save the planet you dumb shit

Album: The Reason For Hardcore Vibes Again

Melody´s Echo Chamber

Looking backward

-

The Bland

Piranha

Album: La Hata Vitoye

Beachheads

Jupiter

Album: Beachheads II

Young Guv

Lo Lo Lonely

Album: GUV III

Sadurn

Ivepick

-

Have you ever seen the Jane Fonda Aerobic VHS?

In Tangerine

-