Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Von: Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 30.04.2022

30 April

Samstag, 30. April 2022

Afterpartees
I don´t want tthe world to stop
Album: Familiy Names

Wet Leg
Too Late Now
Album: Wet Leg

Hatchie
This Enchanted
Album: Giving The World Away

Bilderbuch
I´m not gonna lie
Album: Gelb ist das Feld

International Music
Nebel (Studiosession)
-

Fontaines DC
Skinty Fia
Album: Skinty Fia

Angéle
Bruxelles je´t aime
Album: Nonante-Cinq

Joe & The Shitboys
Save the planet you dumb shit
Album: The Reason For Hardcore Vibes Again

Melody´s Echo Chamber
Looking backward
-

The Bland
Piranha
Album: La Hata Vitoye

Beachheads
Jupiter
Album: Beachheads II

Young Guv
Lo Lo Lonely
Album: GUV III

Sadurn
Ivepick
-

Have you ever seen the Jane Fonda Aerobic VHS?
In Tangerine
-

Supersport!
Taka Samtalid
-


0