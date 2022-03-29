Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

0

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Von: Barbara Streidl

Stand: 29.03.2022

29 März

Dienstag, 29. März 2022

Ton Steine Scherben
Jenseits von Eden
Album: 18 Songs aus 15 Jahren

Doris Day
Que sera sera
Album: Das perfekte Dinner

Doris Day
You are so beautiful
Album: My Heart

Johnny Cash
One
Album: American 3 - Solitary man

Dusty Springfield
The Windmills of your mind
Album: Goin' back - The very best of Dusty Springfield 1962-1994

Nina Simone
Sinnerman
Album: The Thomas Crown Affair - Music from the MGM Motion Picture

The Muffs
Late and sorry
Album: No Holiday

Scott Walker & Sunn O )))
Brando
Album: Soused

Bob Dylan
Silvio
Album: The essential Bob Dylan

Almut Klotz & Reverend Dabeler
Oh, wann kommst du
Album: Lass Die Lady Rein

Aimee Mann
Drive
Album: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (Original Television Soundtrack)

Aretha Franklin
Rolling In the Deep
Album: Aretha Franklin sings the great diva classics

Rio Reiser
Zauberland
Album: All time best-reclam musik edition 18


0