Playlist Barbara Streidl

Dienstag, 29. März 2022

Ton Steine Scherben

Jenseits von Eden

Album: 18 Songs aus 15 Jahren

Doris Day

Que sera sera

Album: Das perfekte Dinner

Doris Day

You are so beautiful

Album: My Heart

Johnny Cash

One

Album: American 3 - Solitary man

Dusty Springfield

The Windmills of your mind

Album: Goin' back - The very best of Dusty Springfield 1962-1994

Nina Simone

Sinnerman

Album: The Thomas Crown Affair - Music from the MGM Motion Picture

The Muffs

Late and sorry

Album: No Holiday

Scott Walker & Sunn O )))

Brando

Album: Soused

Bob Dylan

Silvio

Album: The essential Bob Dylan

Almut Klotz & Reverend Dabeler

Oh, wann kommst du

Album: Lass Die Lady Rein

Aimee Mann

Drive

Album: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (Original Television Soundtrack)

Aretha Franklin

Rolling In the Deep

Album: Aretha Franklin sings the great diva classics