Playlist Barbara Streidl
29. März
Dienstag, 29. März 2022
Ton Steine Scherben
Jenseits von Eden
Album: 18 Songs aus 15 Jahren
Doris Day
Que sera sera
Album: Das perfekte Dinner
Doris Day
You are so beautiful
Album: My Heart
Johnny Cash
One
Album: American 3 - Solitary man
Dusty Springfield
The Windmills of your mind
Album: Goin' back - The very best of Dusty Springfield 1962-1994
Nina Simone
Sinnerman
Album: The Thomas Crown Affair - Music from the MGM Motion Picture
The Muffs
Late and sorry
Album: No Holiday
Scott Walker & Sunn O )))
Brando
Album: Soused
Bob Dylan
Silvio
Album: The essential Bob Dylan
Almut Klotz & Reverend Dabeler
Oh, wann kommst du
Album: Lass Die Lady Rein
Aimee Mann
Drive
Album: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (Original Television Soundtrack)
Aretha Franklin
Rolling In the Deep
Album: Aretha Franklin sings the great diva classics
Rio Reiser
Zauberland
Album: All time best-reclam musik edition 18