Playlist Ralf Summer

Donnerstag, 17. März 2022

Midlake

Meanwhile

Album: For the sake of Bethel Woods

Mattiel

Wheels Fall Off

Album: Georgia Gothic

Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo

You Can't Keep It From Me Forever

Album: The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime

Cypress Hill

Champion Sound

Album: Back in Black

Ebow

Giesing81

Album: Canê

John Tejada

Over The Wires

Album: Sleepwalker

Broadcast

Come on let's go

Album: Maida Vale Sessions

Broadcast

Echo's Answer

Album: Maida Vale Sessions

Broadcast

Microtronics 15

Album: Microtronics Vol. 1 & 2

Helge Schneider

Heute hab ich gute Laune

Album: Live in Luxembourg

Acht Eimer Hühnerherzen

Patientenverfügung

Album: Musik

Pictish Trail

In The Land of the Dead

Album: Island Family

Charlie XCX

New Shapes ft. Caroline Polachek & Christine and the Queens

Album: Crash