Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 17.03.2022 23:05 Uhr

Ralf Summer

17 März

Donnerstag, 17. März 2022

Midlake
Meanwhile
Album: For the sake of Bethel Woods

Mattiel
Wheels Fall Off
Album: Georgia Gothic

Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo
You Can't Keep It From Me Forever
Album: The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime

Cypress Hill
Champion Sound
Album: Back in Black

Ebow
Giesing81
Album: Canê

John Tejada
Over The Wires
Album: Sleepwalker

Broadcast
Come on let's go
Album: Maida Vale Sessions

Broadcast
Echo's Answer
Album: Maida Vale Sessions

Broadcast
Microtronics 15
Album: Microtronics Vol. 1 & 2

Helge Schneider
Heute hab ich gute Laune
Album: Live in Luxembourg

Acht Eimer Hühnerherzen
Patientenverfügung
Album: Musik

Pictish Trail
In The Land of the Dead
Album: Island Family

Charlie XCX
New Shapes ft. Caroline Polachek & Christine and the Queens
Album: Crash

The Shiny Gnomes
Rococo Carvings I
Album: Otherness