Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 16.03.2022 23:05 Uhr

Barbara Streidl

16 März

Mittwoch, 16. März 2022

Herman Dune
She ushered me back into my grave
Album: Santa Cruz Gold

School of X
Bag of Bones feat. Liss
Album: Danging Through The Void

Sault
Alcohol
Album: Nine

Àbasé feat. Jesuton
Ela
Basia Bulat
The Garden
Album: The Garden

Erin Rae
Cosmic Sigh
Album: Lighten Up

Animal Collective
Walker
Album: Time Skiffs

Juanita Euka
Nalingi Mobali Te
Bright Eyes
First day of my life
OST: Lol - Laughing out loud (2009)

First Aid Kit
Who by fire / As the mist leaves no scar
Album: Who by fire

Ja, Panik
0640
Album: Single

Jeb Loy Nichols
Cry me another one
Album: Jeb Loy

Jack in Water
A stranger's home
Album: EP