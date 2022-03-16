Playlist Barbara Streidl
16. März
Mittwoch, 16. März 2022
Herman Dune
She ushered me back into my grave
Album: Santa Cruz Gold
School of X
Bag of Bones feat. Liss
Album: Danging Through The Void
Sault
Alcohol
Album: Nine
Àbasé feat. Jesuton
Ela
-
Basia Bulat
The Garden
Album: The Garden
Erin Rae
Cosmic Sigh
Album: Lighten Up
Animal Collective
Walker
Album: Time Skiffs
Juanita Euka
Nalingi Mobali Te
-
Bright Eyes
First day of my life
OST: Lol - Laughing out loud (2009)
First Aid Kit
Who by fire / As the mist leaves no scar
Album: Who by fire
Ja, Panik
0640
Album: Single
Jeb Loy Nichols
Cry me another one
Album: Jeb Loy
Jack in Water
A stranger's home
Album: EP