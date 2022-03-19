Playlist Roderich Fabian

Samstag, 19. März 2022

Emerson, Lake & Palmer

Knife Edge

Album: Emerson, Lake & Palmer

David Bowie

Ziggy Stardust

Album: The Rise And Fall of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders from Mars

David Bowie

Starman

Album: The Rise And Fall of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders from Mars

David Bowie

Lady Stardust

Album: The Rise And Fall of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders from Mars

David Bowie

Star

Album: The Rise And Fall of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders from Mars

David Bowie

Andy Warhol

Albmum: Hunky Dory

David Bowie

Hang on to yourself

Album: The Rise And Fall of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders from Mars

Arnold Corns

Hang on to yourself

-

The Legendary Stardust Cowboy

Paralyzed

-

David Bowie

Suffragette City

Album: The Rise And Fall of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders from Mars

David Bowie

Five Years

Album: The Rise And Fall of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders from Mars

Seu Jorge

Five Years

Album: The Life Aquatic: Studio Sessions

David Bowie

Moonage Daydream

Album: The Rise And Fall of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders from Mars

David Bowie

Rock an Roll Suicide

Album: The Rise And Fall of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders from Mars