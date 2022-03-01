Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 01.03.2022

01 März

Dienstag, 01. März 2022

Harry Belfonte
On Top of Old Smoky
Album: The Midnight Special

The Weather Station
Sway
Album: How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars

Aoife O'Donovan
Sister Starling
Album: Age of Apathy

Joni Mitchell
Both Sides, now
Album: Miles of Aisles

Canadian Brass
Both Sides, now
Album: Canadiana

Sea Wolf
Fear of Failure
Album: Through a dark Wood

Eels
Grandfather Clock strikes Twelve
Album: Extreme Witchcraft

Spoon
Wild
Album: Lucifer on the Sofa

Primal Scream
Movin' on up
Album: Screamadelica

RZA & DJ Scratch
Fate of the world
Album: Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater

Figur
Internet Radio
Album: Respawn in 36... EP

Cpt. Yossarian & Kapelle So&So
Exodus (Dub)
Album: Bob Marley in Dub


