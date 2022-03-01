Playlist Roderich Fabian
01. März
Dienstag, 01. März 2022
Harry Belfonte
On Top of Old Smoky
Album: The Midnight Special
The Weather Station
Sway
Album: How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars
Aoife O'Donovan
Sister Starling
Album: Age of Apathy
Joni Mitchell
Both Sides, now
Album: Miles of Aisles
Canadian Brass
Both Sides, now
Album: Canadiana
Sea Wolf
Fear of Failure
Album: Through a dark Wood
Eels
Grandfather Clock strikes Twelve
Album: Extreme Witchcraft
Spoon
Wild
Album: Lucifer on the Sofa
Primal Scream
Movin' on up
Album: Screamadelica
RZA & DJ Scratch
Fate of the world
Album: Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater
Figur
Internet Radio
Album: Respawn in 36... EP
Cpt. Yossarian & Kapelle So&So
Exodus (Dub)
Album: Bob Marley in Dub