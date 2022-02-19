Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Matthias Röckl

Stand: 19.02.2022 23:05 Uhr

19 Februar

Samstag, 19. Februar 2022

Metronomy
Feels so good to be back
Album: Small World

Metronomy
I lost my mind
Album: Small World

Metronomy
I have seen enough
Album: Small World

Whatever The Weather
17 Degrees Celsius
Album: 17C

Fort Romeau
Untitled IV
Album: Beings of light

Flying Lotus
Takashi
Album: Flamagra

Moor Mother
Temporal control of light echoes
Album: Black Encyclopedia of the air

Theo Croker
Happy Feet feat. Malaya
Album: Blk2Life

Theo Croker
Hero Stomp II A future past
Album: Blk2Life

Angel Bat Dawid
No Space For Us. 
Album: Transition East

Kelsy Lu
I’m Not in Luv
Akbum: Blood