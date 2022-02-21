Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Von: Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 21.02.2022

21 Februar

Montag, 21. Februar 2022

Yoko Ono Plastic Ono Band
Feel The Sand
Album: Between My Head And The Sky

Jon Hopkins feat. Vylana   
A Gathering Of The Tribe
Album: A Gathering Of The Tribe   

John Lennon & Yoko Ono
Who has Seen the Wind?
Album: Wedding Album

David Byrne & Yo La Tengo
Who Has Seen the Wind?
Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono

Jon Hopkins
Wintergreen
Album: Piano Versions

We Are KING 
Don't Be Scared
Album: Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono

Robert Glasper Experiment  feat. KING/ Amber Strother, Anita Bias
Move Love
Album: Black Radio

Robert Glasper feat. Killer Mike + BJ The Chicago Kid + Big K.R.I.T.     
Black Superhero
Album: Black Radio 3  

Kae Tempest
Sault Coast
Album: The Line Is A Curve

Fazer
Thea
Album: Plex


