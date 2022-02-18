Playlist Michael Bartle

Freitag, 18. Februar 2022

David Bowie

Live on Mars?

Album: Hunky Dory

Sonic Youth

Teen Age Riot

Album: Daydream Nation

Haim

Summer Girls

Album: Women in Music Part III

Big Thief

Not

Album: Two Hands

Syl Johnson

Different Strokes

Album: Differnt Strokes 12 Inch

Eric B & Rakim

I know you got soul

Album: Paid in full

Staple Singers

Slippery People

Album: Turning Point

Alabaster DePlume

Don't forget, you're prescios

12 Inch

Sharon van Etten

Every time the sun comes up

Album: Are we there

ABC

Shoot That Poisin Arrow

Album: The Lexicon of Love

Radiohead

The National Anthem

Album: Kid A