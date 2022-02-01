Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Fabian Roderich

Stand: 01.02.2022

01 Februar

Dienstag, 01. Februar 2022

My Sister Grenadine
Jet Lag Song
Album: Sleep Material

Dowdelin
Siné Love
Album: Lammou Lammou

Brian Jackson
All Talk
Single

Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson
1980
Album: 1980

St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Hunter and his Hounds
Album: The Alien Coast

Silverbacks
I’m wild
Album: Archive Material

Everly Brothers
So sad (to watch good Love go bad)
Album: The Golden Hits of the Everly Brothers

Suicide
Why be blue
Album: Why be blue

Boy Harsher
Give me a Reason
Album: The Runner (Original Sountrack)

Mitski
Heat Lightning
Album: Laurel Hell

Yeule
Eyes
Album: Glitch Princess

Los Bitchos
Tropico
Album: Let the festivities begin

Le Commandant Couche-Tot
Le pain de Sucre
Album: Une Histoire d’Amou bresilienne