Playlist Fabian Roderich
01. Februar
Dienstag, 01. Februar 2022
My Sister Grenadine
Jet Lag Song
Album: Sleep Material
Dowdelin
Siné Love
Album: Lammou Lammou
Brian Jackson
All Talk
Single
Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson
1980
Album: 1980
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Hunter and his Hounds
Album: The Alien Coast
Silverbacks
I’m wild
Album: Archive Material
Everly Brothers
So sad (to watch good Love go bad)
Album: The Golden Hits of the Everly Brothers
Suicide
Why be blue
Album: Why be blue
Boy Harsher
Give me a Reason
Album: The Runner (Original Sountrack)
Mitski
Heat Lightning
Album: Laurel Hell
Yeule
Eyes
Album: Glitch Princess
Los Bitchos
Tropico
Album: Let the festivities begin
Le Commandant Couche-Tot
Le pain de Sucre
Album: Une Histoire d’Amou bresilienne