Playlist Fabian Roderich

Dienstag, 01. Februar 2022

My Sister Grenadine

Jet Lag Song

Album: Sleep Material

Dowdelin

Siné Love

Album: Lammou Lammou

Brian Jackson

All Talk

Single

Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson

1980

Album: 1980

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Hunter and his Hounds

Album: The Alien Coast

Silverbacks

I’m wild

Album: Archive Material

Everly Brothers

So sad (to watch good Love go bad)

Album: The Golden Hits of the Everly Brothers

Suicide

Why be blue

Album: Why be blue

Boy Harsher

Give me a Reason

Album: The Runner (Original Sountrack)

Mitski

Heat Lightning

Album: Laurel Hell

Yeule

Eyes

Album: Glitch Princess

Los Bitchos

Tropico

Album: Let the festivities begin