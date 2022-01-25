Playlist Roderich Fabian
25. Januar
Dienstag, 25. Januar 2022
Lady Wray
Melody
Album: Piece of me
Lady Blackbird
Blackbird
Album: Black Acid Soul
Nina Simone
To love somebody
Album: To love somebody
Grace Cummings
Freak
Album: Storm Queen
David Christian
The Ballad for the Buttom-Downs
Album: Homemade Dreams from the lonesome Green
Jeff Buckley
Nightmares by the sea
Album: Ketches for My Sweetheart the Drunk
Elvis Costello
Magnificent Hurt
Album: The Boy named If
Andy Shauf
Call
Album: Wilds
Pinegrove
Habitat
Album: 11:11
Combo Chibita
La Perla
Album: IRÉ
Izobel Carcia
Baby OK
Album: Voodoo Rhythm Compilation Volume 5
Can
Brighton 75 Sieben
Album: Live in Brighton