Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 25. Januar 2022

Lady Wray

Melody

Album: Piece of me

Lady Blackbird

Blackbird

Album: Black Acid Soul

Nina Simone

To love somebody

Album: To love somebody

Grace Cummings

Freak

Album: Storm Queen

David Christian

The Ballad for the Buttom-Downs

Album: Homemade Dreams from the lonesome Green

Jeff Buckley

Nightmares by the sea

Album: Ketches for My Sweetheart the Drunk

Elvis Costello

Magnificent Hurt

Album: The Boy named If

Andy Shauf

Call

Album: Wilds

Pinegrove

Habitat

Album: 11:11

Combo Chibita

La Perla

Album: IRÉ

Izobel Carcia

Baby OK

Album: Voodoo Rhythm Compilation Volume 5