Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 25.01.2022

25 Januar

Dienstag, 25. Januar 2022

Lady Wray
Melody
Album: Piece of me

Lady Blackbird
Blackbird
Album: Black Acid Soul

Nina Simone
To love somebody
Album: To love somebody

Grace Cummings
Freak
Album: Storm Queen

David Christian
The Ballad for the Buttom-Downs
Album: Homemade Dreams from the lonesome Green

Jeff Buckley
Nightmares by the sea
Album: Ketches for My Sweetheart the Drunk

Elvis Costello
Magnificent Hurt
Album: The Boy named If

Andy Shauf
Call
Album: Wilds

Pinegrove
Habitat
Album: 11:11

Combo Chibita
La Perla
Album: IRÉ

Izobel Carcia
Baby OK
Album: Voodoo Rhythm Compilation Volume 5

Can
Brighton 75 Sieben
Album: Live in Brighton


