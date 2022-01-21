Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Michael Bartle

Arooj Aftab
Last Night
Album: Vulture Prince

Nina Simone
First time I ever saw your face
Album: The Best Of Nina Simone

Cat Power
Free
Album: You are free

Joni Mitchell
River
Album: Blue

David Crosby
Cowboy Movie
Album: If I Could Only Remember My Name

Native Soul
The Beginning
Album: Teenage Dremas

Jasss
A World Of Service
Album: A World Of Service

McCoy Tyner
Search for peace
Album: The Real McCoy

Golden Earring
Radar Love
Album: Golden Earring

Karen Dalton
Green Rocky Road
Album: Green Rocky Road

Little Simz
The Offence
Album: Grey Area