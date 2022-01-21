Playlist Michael Bartle
21. Januar
Freitag, 21. Januar 2022
Arooj Aftab
Last Night
Album: Vulture Prince
Nina Simone
First time I ever saw your face
Album: The Best Of Nina Simone
Cat Power
Free
Album: You are free
Joni Mitchell
River
Album: Blue
David Crosby
Cowboy Movie
Album: If I Could Only Remember My Name
Native Soul
The Beginning
Album: Teenage Dremas
Jasss
A World Of Service
Album: A World Of Service
McCoy Tyner
Search for peace
Album: The Real McCoy
Golden Earring
Radar Love
Album: Golden Earring
Karen Dalton
Green Rocky Road
Album: Green Rocky Road
Little Simz
The Offence
Album: Grey Area