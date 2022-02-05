Playlist Karl Bruckmaier
05. Februar
Samstag, 05. Februar 2022
The Jazz Butcher
Time
Album: The Highest in the Land
The Jazz Butcher
Lot 49
Album: Doing it for the kids
Nick Lowe’s Last Chicken in the Shop
I Knew the bride
Album: Live Stiffs
Wilco feat. Nick Lowe
Cruel to be kind
Album: iTunes Session
Geraint Watkins & The Dominators
Grow too old
-
Geraint Watkins & The Dominators
I Got to Find my Baby
-
Johnny Moped
Little Queenie
Album: Cycledelic
Chuck Berry
Carol / Little Queenie
Album: Live from Blueberry Hill
The Germs
Round and Round
Album: What We Do Is Secret
Johnny Moped
Darling Let's Have Another Baby
Album: Cycledelic
John Otway & Wild Willy Barrett
Oh My Body Is Making Me
Album: Deep & Meaningless
Wreckless Eric
Parallel Beds
Album: Le Beat Group Electrique
Wreckless Eric
Search teh Whole Wide World
-
Television Personalities
Part Time Punks
Album: Wanna buy a bridge
Chuck Berry
Misery
Album: St. Louis to Frisco to Memphis