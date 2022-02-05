Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Karl Bruckmaier

Stand: 05.02.2022 23:05 Uhr

Karl Bruckmaier | Bild: BR

05 Februar

Samstag, 05. Februar 2022

The Jazz Butcher
Time
Album: The Highest in the Land

The Jazz Butcher
Lot 49
Album: Doing it for the kids

Nick Lowe’s Last Chicken in the Shop
I Knew the bride
Album: Live Stiffs

Wilco feat. Nick Lowe
Cruel to be kind
Album: iTunes Session

Geraint Watkins & The Dominators
Grow too old
-

Geraint Watkins & The Dominators
I Got to Find my Baby
-

Johnny Moped
Little Queenie
Album: Cycledelic

Chuck Berry
Carol / Little Queenie
Album: Live from Blueberry Hill

The Germs
Round and Round
Album: What We Do Is Secret

Johnny Moped
Darling Let's Have Another Baby
Album: Cycledelic

John Otway & Wild Willy Barrett
Oh My Body Is Making Me
Album: Deep & Meaningless

Wreckless Eric
Parallel Beds
Album: Le Beat Group Electrique

Wreckless Eric
Search teh Whole Wide World
-

Television Personalities
Part Time Punks
Album: Wanna buy a bridge

Chuck Berry
Misery
Album: St. Louis to Frisco to Memphis