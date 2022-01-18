Playlist Roderich Fabian
18. Januar
Dienstag, 18. Januar 2022
Minotauros
Artesiano
Album: Songs of Gastgeber, Volume 2
Omar Pene
Wéthié
Album: Climat
Fazer
Cuentro
Album: Plex
Aksak Maboul
Silhouettes (Vanishing Twin Remix)
Album: Redrawn Figures 1
Garcia Peoples
Here we are
Album: Dodging Dues
Geese
Disco
Album: Projector
Talking Heads
Psycho Killer
Album: 77
Blood Red Shoes
Begging
Album: Ghosts on Tape
Bruce Springsteen
Prove it all Night
Album: Darkness on the Edge of Town
Mono
And Eternity in an Hour
Album: Pilgrimage of the Soul