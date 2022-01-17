Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ralf Summer

Von: Ralf Summer

Stand: 17.01.2022

17 Januar

Montag, 17. Januar 2022

Gabriels
Love and Hate in a Different Time
Album: Love and Hate in a Different Time EP

Gabriels
Loyalty
Album: Love and Hate in a Different Time E

Equiknoxx
Was Not Initially Called Make It Stop (instrumental)
Album: Basic Tools (Mixtape)

Equiknoxx
This Song Is Not About Labelling Cables
Album: Basic Tools (Mixtape)

DJ Manny
Never Was Ah Hoe
Album: Signals In My Head

The Slits
I Heard It Through The Grapevine
Typical Girls Single

Deux
Golden Dreams
Album: Golden Dreams EP

Fauzia
Low!
Album: flashes in time

Pretty Sneaky
B1
Album: Pretty Sneaky 12"

Cat Power
I Had A Dream Joe
Album: Covers

Gabriels
The Blind
Album: Love and Hate in a Different Time EP

Gabriels
In Loving Memory
Album: Love and Hate in a Different Time EP

Burial
New Love
Album: Antidawn EP

Burial
Shadow Paradise
Album: Antidawn EP


