Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 14.01.2022 23:05 Uhr

Sabine Gietzelt | Bild: BR

14 Januar

Freitag, 14. Januar 2022

Twin Atlantic
One Man Party
Album: Transparency

Twin Atlantic
Get Famous
Album: Transparency

Arab Strap
Compersion prt1
Album: The Turning Of Our Bones

Yellow Magic Orchestra
Firecracker
Album: Yellow Magic Orchestra

Kate Tempest
Chicken
Album: Everybody Down

Kae Tempest
More Pressure ft. Kevin Abstract
Album: EP

The Smile
You will never work on the television again
Album: EP

Yard Act
Rich
Album: The Overload

Yard Act
Dark Days
Album: Dark Days

Yard Act
The Trappers Pelts
Album: Dark Days

Yard Act
fixer upper
Album: Dark Days

Kim Gordon/ J. Mascis
Abstract Blues
Album: EP