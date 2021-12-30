Playlist Matthias Hacker

Donnerstag, 30. Dezember 2021

Black Country, New Road

Science Fair

Album: For the first time

Buzzy Lee

Spoiled Love

Album: Spoiled Love

Darkside

The Question i to see it all

Album: Spiral

Smerz

Rain

Album: Believer

Dawn Richard

Jacuzzi

Album: Secon Line: An Electro Revival

Jimbo Mathus & Andrew Bird

Sweet Oblivion

Album: These 13

The Felice Brothers

Jazz on the Autobahn

Album: From Dreams to Dust

Michael Hurley

Are You Here For The Festival

Album: The Time of The Foxgloves

Altin Gün

Yüce Dağ Başında

Album: Yol

El Michels Affair

Unahti (feat. Piya Malik)

Album: Yeti Season