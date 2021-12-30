Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Matthias Hacker

Stand: 30.12.2021 23:05 Uhr

Matthias Hacker, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder

30 Dezember

Donnerstag, 30. Dezember 2021

Black Country, New Road
Science Fair
Album: For the first time

Buzzy Lee
Spoiled Love
Album: Spoiled Love

Darkside
The Question i to see it all
Album: Spiral

Smerz
Rain
Album: Believer

Dawn Richard
Jacuzzi
Album: Secon Line: An Electro Revival

Jimbo Mathus & Andrew Bird
Sweet Oblivion
Album: These 13

The Felice Brothers
Jazz on the Autobahn
Album: From Dreams to Dust

Michael Hurley
Are You Here For The Festival
Album: The Time of The Foxgloves

Altin Gün
Yüce Dağ Başında
Album: Yol

El Michels Affair
Unahti (feat. Piya Malik)
Album: Yeti Season

Menahan Street Band
Midnight Morning
Album: the Exciting Sounds of Menahan Street Band