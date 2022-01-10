Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Von: Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 10.01.2022

Alva Noto + Ryuichi Sakamoto
Monomom
Album: Monomom

Cat Power
Wild is the Wind
Album: Covers

Brandee Younger
Beautiful Is Black
Album: Somewhere Different

Paul Weller
Moon On Your Pyjamas
Album: Wild Wood

Paul Weller
Paul Weller
Album: Wild Wood

Bobby Hutcherson
When You Are Near
Album: Happenings 

Alicia Keys
Is it Insane - Originals
Album: Keys

David Bowie
Right
Young Americans  

David Bowie
Where are we now
The Next Day 

Iggy Pop / Tarwater / Alva Noto
Out Of The Rolling Ocean The Crowd
Album: Leaves Of Grass  

Quincy Jones
Call me Mister Tibbs - Main Title
Album: They Call Me Mister Tibbs