Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Montag, 10. Januar 2022

Alva Noto + Ryuichi Sakamoto

Monomom

Album: Monomom

Cat Power

Wild is the Wind

Album: Covers

Brandee Younger

Beautiful Is Black

Album: Somewhere Different

Paul Weller

Moon On Your Pyjamas

Album: Wild Wood

Paul Weller

Paul Weller

Album: Wild Wood

Bobby Hutcherson

When You Are Near

Album: Happenings

Alicia Keys

Is it Insane - Originals

Album: Keys

David Bowie

Right

Young Americans

David Bowie

Where are we now

The Next Day

Iggy Pop / Tarwater / Alva Noto

Out Of The Rolling Ocean The Crowd

Album: Leaves Of Grass