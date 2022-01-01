Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Von: Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 01.01.2022

01 Januar

Samstag, 01. Januar 2022

Freedom Fry
Smile
Single

Bull
Bedroom Floor
Album: Discover Effortless Living

Lily Konigsberg
Sweat forever
Album: Lily we need to talk now

Big Thief
Noe Reason
Single

Sufjan Stevens/Angelo De Augustine
Reach Out
Single

Hovvdy
True Love
Album: True Love

Lael Neale
For no one for now
Album: Acquainted with night

Ian Fisher
AAA Station
Album: American Standards

Cheekface
"Listen to your heart." "No."
Album: Emphatically No

Modest Proposal
After You
Single Minded

The Alchemist feat. Earl Sweatshirt
Nobles
Album: This Thing Of Ours

Aitch/AJ Tracey
Rain
Album: Polaris

Gabriels
Love & hate in a different way
Album: Love & hate in a different way

The Go! Team
A Bee without its sting
Album: Get Up Sequences Part One

Metronomy
It's good to be back
Single

Leyya
Lately
Single

Taxi nach Leipzig
Sei heute da
Demo CD

The Bland
Valencia Cario
Single


