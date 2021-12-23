Playlist Thomas Mehringer
Donnerstag, 23. Dezember 2021
Jessie Ware
Please
Album: Single
Sofia Kourtesis
By Your Side
Album: Single
Blawan
Under Belly
Album: Woke up right handed
Nation Of Language
I've Thought About Chicago
Album: Single
Nation Of Language
This Fractured Mind
Album: A Way Forward
International Music
Marmeladenglas
Album: Ententraum
Burnout Ostwest
Kennst du eigentlich Sonic Youth?
Album: Es bleibt schrecklich!
Vince Staples
Law Of Averages
Album: Vince Staples
Little Simz
I Love You, I Hate You
Album: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Sophia Kennedy
I'm Looking Up
Album: Monsters
Angela Aux
Pearly Gates
Album: Single
Hand Habits
Clean Air
Album: Fun House
Bonnie Prince Billy & Matt Sweeney
Resist The Urge
Album: Superwolves
Ja, Panik
The Cure
Album: Die Gruppe