Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Stand: 23.12.2021 23:05 Uhr

23 Dezember

Donnerstag, 23. Dezember 2021

Jessie Ware
Please
Album: Single

Sofia Kourtesis
By Your Side
Album: Single

Blawan
Under Belly
Album: Woke up right handed

Nation Of Language
I've Thought About Chicago
Album: Single

Nation Of Language
This Fractured Mind
Album: A Way Forward

International Music
Marmeladenglas
Album: Ententraum

Burnout Ostwest
Kennst du eigentlich Sonic Youth?
Album: Es bleibt schrecklich!

Vince Staples
Law Of Averages
Album: Vince Staples

Little Simz
I Love You, I Hate You
Album: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sophia Kennedy
I'm Looking Up
Album: Monsters

Angela Aux
Pearly Gates
Album: Single

Hand Habits
Clean Air
Album: Fun House

Bonnie Prince Billy & Matt Sweeney
Resist The Urge
Album: Superwolves

Ja, Panik
The Cure
Album: Die Gruppe