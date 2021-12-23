Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Donnerstag, 23. Dezember 2021

Jessie Ware

Please

Album: Single

Sofia Kourtesis

By Your Side

Album: Single

Blawan

Under Belly

Album: Woke up right handed

Nation Of Language

I've Thought About Chicago

Album: Single

Nation Of Language

This Fractured Mind

Album: A Way Forward

International Music

Marmeladenglas

Album: Ententraum

Burnout Ostwest

Kennst du eigentlich Sonic Youth?

Album: Es bleibt schrecklich!

Vince Staples

Law Of Averages

Album: Vince Staples

Little Simz

I Love You, I Hate You

Album: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sophia Kennedy

I'm Looking Up

Album: Monsters

Angela Aux

Pearly Gates

Album: Single

Hand Habits

Clean Air

Album: Fun House

Bonnie Prince Billy & Matt Sweeney

Resist The Urge

Album: Superwolves