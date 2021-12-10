Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 10.12.2021 23:05 Uhr

10 Dezember

Freitag, 10. Dezember 2021

The Snobs
Long Winter Evenings
Album: Blend The Horse!

The Snobs
Got Poetry?
Album: Blend The Horse!

Lou Bond
Come on Snob
Album: Lou Bond

Lou Bond
I'm still in love with you / Motherless Child
Album: Lou Bond

The Snobs
The Low Angle
Album: Blend The Horse!

The Snobs
Plastic Moon
Album: Blend The Horse

The Idles
MTT 420 RR
Album: Crawler

Fiyadread
Anyway (do it)
Album: EP

Audiobooks
The English Manipulator
Album: Astro Tough

Snail Mail
Glory
Album: Valentine

Snail Mail
Mia
Album: Valentine

Endless Boogie
The Offender
Album: Admonitions