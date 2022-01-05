Playlist Barbara Streidl

Mittwoch, 05. Januar 2022

Eliza Shaddad

The woman you want

Album: The woman you want

La Luz

Watching Cartoons

Album: La Luz

Erin Rae

Modern woman

Album: Lighten up

Eloise

Who's she

Album: Somewhere in-between

Emily Scott Robinson

Lost woman's prayer

Album: American Siren

Jeff Özdemir, Knarf Rellöm, DJ Patex

He's a woman

Album: Jeff Özdemir & freinds Vol. 3

King Hannah

A well-made woman

Album: Single

Le Ren

annabelle and Maryanne feat. Tenci

Album: Leftovers

Lùisa

New woman

Album: Single

The Beatles

Dig a pony

Album: Let it be

Modern Woman

Juniper

Album: Dogs fighting in my dream

Torres

Thirstier

Album: Single