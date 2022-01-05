Playlist Barbara Streidl
05. Januar
Mittwoch, 05. Januar 2022
Eliza Shaddad
The woman you want
Album: The woman you want
La Luz
Watching Cartoons
Album: La Luz
Erin Rae
Modern woman
Album: Lighten up
Eloise
Who's she
Album: Somewhere in-between
Emily Scott Robinson
Lost woman's prayer
Album: American Siren
Jeff Özdemir, Knarf Rellöm, DJ Patex
He's a woman
Album: Jeff Özdemir & freinds Vol. 3
King Hannah
A well-made woman
Album: Single
Le Ren
annabelle and Maryanne feat. Tenci
Album: Leftovers
Lùisa
New woman
Album: Single
The Beatles
Dig a pony
Album: Let it be
Modern Woman
Juniper
Album: Dogs fighting in my dream
Torres
Thirstier
Album: Single
Girl in red
Two queens in a king-sized bed
Album: Single