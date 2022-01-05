Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 05.01.2022 23:05 Uhr

Barbara Streidl | Bild: BR

05 Januar

Mittwoch, 05. Januar 2022

Eliza Shaddad
The woman you want
Album: The woman you want

La Luz
Watching Cartoons
Album: La Luz

Erin Rae
Modern woman
Album: Lighten up

Eloise
Who's she
Album: Somewhere in-between

Emily Scott Robinson 
Lost woman's prayer
Album: American Siren

Jeff Özdemir, Knarf Rellöm, DJ Patex
He's a woman
Album: Jeff Özdemir & freinds Vol. 3

King Hannah
A well-made woman
Album: Single

Le Ren
annabelle and Maryanne feat. Tenci
Album: Leftovers

Lùisa
New woman
Album: Single

The Beatles
Dig a pony
Album: Let it be

Modern Woman
Juniper
Album: Dogs fighting in my dream

Torres
Thirstier
Album: Single

Girl in red
Two queens in a king-sized bed
Album: Single