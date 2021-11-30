Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Fabian Roderich

Von: Nachtmix

Stand: 30.11.2021

Dienstag, 30. November 2021

Karwendel
Wenn sich der Abend legt
Album: Im Lichte der Zeit

The Beatles
Two of us
Album: Let it be

Let’s Eat Grandma
Two Ribbons
Single

Haiyti
Miligram
Album: Speed Date

Snoop Dogg, Mount Westmore & Ice Cube
Big Subwoofer
Single

Snoop Doggy Dog
Gin and Juice
Album: Doggystyle

Robert Goerl & DAF
Kunststoff
Album: Nur noch einer

Pink Floyd
Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun
Album: A Saucerful of Secrets

Deine Lakaien
Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun
Album: Dual

Jamire Williams
For the Youth
Album: But only after your have suffered

Èlg
Fontanelles
Album: Dans le Salon de Nous

Al3ne
Memories
Album: Memories EP