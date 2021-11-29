Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
29. November
Montag, 29. November 2021
Friedrich Gulda
Reflets dans l'eaux
Album: Friedrich Gulda – The First Recordings
Nils Frahm
Late
Album: Late
Oscar Brown jr.
Brother Where Are You?/ Matthew Herbert- Remix 4.03
Album: Verve // Remixed
Carlos Cipa
Pagoda/ Debussy Redesigned
Album: Pagoda
Little North
It’s beginning to rain again
Album: It’s beginning to rain again
Billy Bragg
I Will Be Your Shield
Album: The Million Things That Never Happened
Rufus Wainwright & Amsterdam Sinfonietta Live
Argentina
Rufus Wainwright & Amsterdam Sinfonietta
Lhasa de Sela
I'm Going In
Album: Lhasa
Ryuichi Sakamoto
Tong Poo for JUNYA
Album: Tong Poo