Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Von: Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 29.11.2021

29 November

Montag, 29. November 2021

Friedrich Gulda
Reflets dans l'eaux
Album: Friedrich Gulda – The First Recordings 

Nils Frahm
Late
Album: Late

Oscar Brown jr.
Brother Where Are You?/ Matthew Herbert- Remix 4.03
Album: Verve // Remixed

Carlos Cipa
Pagoda/ Debussy Redesigned
Album: Pagoda

Little North
It’s beginning to rain again
Album: It’s beginning to rain again

Billy Bragg
I Will Be Your Shield   
Album: The Million Things That Never Happened

Rufus Wainwright & Amsterdam Sinfonietta Live
Argentina
Rufus Wainwright & Amsterdam Sinfonietta

Lhasa de Sela
I'm Going In
Album: Lhasa 

Ryuichi Sakamoto
Tong Poo for JUNYA
Album: Tong Poo