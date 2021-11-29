Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Montag, 29. November 2021

Friedrich Gulda

Reflets dans l'eaux

Album: Friedrich Gulda – The First Recordings

Nils Frahm

Late

Album: Late

Oscar Brown jr.

Brother Where Are You?/ Matthew Herbert- Remix 4.03

Album: Verve // Remixed

Carlos Cipa

Pagoda/ Debussy Redesigned

Album: Pagoda

Little North

It’s beginning to rain again

Album: It’s beginning to rain again

Billy Bragg

I Will Be Your Shield

Album: The Million Things That Never Happened

Rufus Wainwright & Amsterdam Sinfonietta Live

Argentina

Rufus Wainwright & Amsterdam Sinfonietta

Lhasa de Sela

I'm Going In

Album: Lhasa