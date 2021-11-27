Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Matthias Röckl

Stand: 27.11.2021

Show Dem Camp, Tomi Thomas
Rise of the underdogs 2
Album: Rise of the underdogs 2

Drake feat. Wizkid, Kyla
One Dance
Album: Views

Wizkid feat. Tems
Essence
Album: Made in Lagos

808 vic
Lived to love
Album: Lived to love

808 vic feat. Cozy Kiyo
Overstayed
Album: Overstayed

Amaarae, Wande Coal
Spend some time

Amaarae feat. Kali Uschis and Moliy
Said Girlz Luv Money (Remix)

Amaarael
Said Girlz Luv Money

Le Mav, Tay Iwar
Shoreditch Swing
Album: Gold

Tems feat. Brent Faiyaz
Found
Album: If orange was a place

Tems
Avoid Thanks
Album: If orange was a place

SgaWD
Rude
Album: Savage Bitch Juice

Dave, Boj
Lazarus
Album: We are all alone in this together

Ayra Starr
Bloody Smatarian
Album: 19 and dangerous

Gemini Major, Ayra Starr
Ooh Lala
Album: Gemini Major, Ayra Starr

The Cavemen
Love and trials
Album: Love and Highlife