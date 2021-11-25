Playlist Thomas Mehringer
25. November
Donnerstag, 25. November 2021
El Michels Affair
Cham Cham
Album: The Abominable
Aurora Dee Raynes
Crazy That You Love
Album: Invisible Things
Urkwell
Nikkolos Wit Attitudes
Album: Bayern 2 Weihnachtsound
The KVB
Unitè
Album: Unity
Robert Görl & DAF
Wir sind wild
Album: Nur noch einer
Musa Dagh
Less Morphine
Album: Musa Dagh
Richard Dawson & Circle
Methusela
Album: Henki
Nell & The Flaming Lips
Into My Arms
Album: Where The Viaduct Looms
Nell & The Flaming Lips
O Children
Album: Where The Viaduct Looms
Rufus Wainwright & Amsterdam Sinfonietta
Gay Messiah
Album: Rufus Wainwright & Amsterdam Sinfonietta
White Pink Brown
Clouds
Album: Lakes & Screens