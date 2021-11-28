Playlist Klaus Walter

Sonntag, 28. November 2021

The Specials

Freedom Highway

Album: PROTEST SONGS 1924 – 2012

Staple Singers

Freedom Highway

Album: Freedom Highway

The Specials

Get up stand up

Album: PROTEST SONGS 1924 – 2012

Leonard Cohen

Everybody knows

Album: The Essential Leonard Cohen

The Specials

Everybody knows

Album: PROTEST SONGS 1924 – 2012

Talking Heads

Listening Wind

Album: Remain In Light

The Specials

Listening Wind

Album: PROTEST SONGS 1924 – 2012

The Specials

Fuck all the perfect people

Album: PROTEST SONGS 1924 – 2012

Malvina Reynolds

I don´t mind failing in this world

Album: Malvina Reynolds

The Specials

I don´t mind failing in this world

Album: PROTEST SONGS 1924 – 2012

Fun Boy Three

The Lunatics have taken over the asylum

Album: The Lunatics have taken over the asylum