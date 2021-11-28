Playlist Klaus Walter
28. November
Sonntag, 28. November 2021
The Specials
Freedom Highway
Album: PROTEST SONGS 1924 – 2012
Staple Singers
Freedom Highway
Album: Freedom Highway
The Specials
Get up stand up
Album: PROTEST SONGS 1924 – 2012
Leonard Cohen
Everybody knows
Album: The Essential Leonard Cohen
The Specials
Everybody knows
Album: PROTEST SONGS 1924 – 2012
Talking Heads
Listening Wind
Album: Remain In Light
The Specials
Listening Wind
Album: PROTEST SONGS 1924 – 2012
The Specials
Fuck all the perfect people
Album: PROTEST SONGS 1924 – 2012
Malvina Reynolds
I don´t mind failing in this world
Album: Malvina Reynolds
The Specials
I don´t mind failing in this world
Album: PROTEST SONGS 1924 – 2012
Fun Boy Three
The Lunatics have taken over the asylum
Album: The Lunatics have taken over the asylum
The Specials
The Lunatics
Album: Encore