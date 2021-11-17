Playlist Jay Rutledge

Shatta Wale Street Nigga Album: The Manaclees of a Shatta

Black Sherif First Sermon Album: Single

Kidi Say cheese Album: Blue

Ebo Taylor Love and death Album: Love and death

Pat Thomas& the Kwashibu Area Band Gyae su Album: Pat Thomas & The Kwashibu Area Band

AB Crentsil Adjoa Album: The lord's prayer

Manifest We no dey hear Album: Single

Stonebwoy Bow down Album: Analoga Junction

Alogte Oho and his sounds of joy

Mam yinne wa

Album: Mam yinne wa