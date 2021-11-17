Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

Playlist Jay Rutledge

Stand: 17.11.2021 23:05 Uhr

17 November

Mittwoch, 17. November 2021

Shatta Wale
Street Nigga
Album: The Manaclees of a Shatta

Black Sherif
First Sermon
Album: Single

Kidi
Say cheese
Album: Blue

Ebo Taylor
Love and death
Album: Love and death

Pat Thomas& the Kwashibu Area Band
Gyae su
Album: Pat Thomas & The Kwashibu Area Band

AB Crentsil
Adjoa
Album: The lord's prayer

Efya feat Mr Eazi
Mamee
Album: Single

Manifest
We no dey hear
Album: Single

Yaw tog
Sore Remix
Album: Time

Stonebwoy
Bow down
Album: Analoga Junction

Alogte Oho and his sounds of joy
Mam yinne wa
Album: Mam yinne wa

Shatta Wale feat Mr Eazi
Haters
Album: Single