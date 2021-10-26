Playlist Roderich Fabian
26. Oktober
Dienstag, 26. Oktober 2021
Jesse Malin
Dance on my Grave
Album: Sad and beautiful World
Circuit Des Yeux
Oracle Song
Album: -io
Marissa Nadler
Could have done the Killing
Album: The Path of the Clouds
Pink Floyd
Have a Cigar
Album: Wish you were here
Booty's Rubber Band
Bootzilla
Album: Single
Helado Negro
Outside the Outside
Album: Far In
Maya Jane Coles feat. Claudia Kane
Run to you
Album: Night Creature
Everything but the Girl
Wrong
Album: Single
Kovyazin feat. Vortex Abrax
Forced Loneliness
Album: Dark Shades of Moscow EP
Luca Draccar
Margot
Album: Neo Noir Plaisir EP