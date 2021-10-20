Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 20.10.2021 23:05 Uhr

20 Oktober

Mittwoch, 20. Oktober 2021

Cat Power
Bad Religion
Album: Single

Esperanza Spalding
Formwela4
Album: Songwrights Apothecary Lab

Moritz Krämer
Rhythmus
Album: Die traurigen Hummer

Wir sind Helden
Guten Tag
Album: Tausen wirre Worte. Lieblingslieder 2002-2010

Courtney Barnett
Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To
Album: Single

Dekker
Maybe October
Album: Single

Jade Bird
Open up the heavens
Album: Different kinds of Light

Joy Crookes
Feet don't fail me now
Album: Single

Jesca Hoop
Botn zo (DOJH)
Album: Single

k.d. lang
Jealous Dog
Album: Watershaped

Low
The price you pay
Album: Hey what

Banks
Skinnydipped
Album: Single

Nick Cave
Vortex
Album: B-Sides & Rarities Part II

Bayuk feat. Monta
Different
Album: Single