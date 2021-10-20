Playlist Barbara Streidl
20. Oktober
Mittwoch, 20. Oktober 2021
Cat Power
Bad Religion
Album: Single
Esperanza Spalding
Formwela4
Album: Songwrights Apothecary Lab
Moritz Krämer
Rhythmus
Album: Die traurigen Hummer
Wir sind Helden
Guten Tag
Album: Tausen wirre Worte. Lieblingslieder 2002-2010
Courtney Barnett
Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To
Album: Single
Dekker
Maybe October
Album: Single
Jade Bird
Open up the heavens
Album: Different kinds of Light
Joy Crookes
Feet don't fail me now
Album: Single
Jesca Hoop
Botn zo (DOJH)
Album: Single
k.d. lang
Jealous Dog
Album: Watershaped
Low
The price you pay
Album: Hey what
Banks
Skinnydipped
Album: Single
Nick Cave
Vortex
Album: B-Sides & Rarities Part II
Bayuk feat. Monta
Different
Album: Single