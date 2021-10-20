Playlist Barbara Streidl

Mittwoch, 20. Oktober 2021

Cat Power

Bad Religion

Album: Single

Esperanza Spalding

Formwela4

Album: Songwrights Apothecary Lab

Moritz Krämer

Rhythmus

Album: Die traurigen Hummer

Wir sind Helden

Guten Tag

Album: Tausen wirre Worte. Lieblingslieder 2002-2010

Courtney Barnett

Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To

Album: Single

Dekker

Maybe October

Album: Single

Jade Bird

Open up the heavens

Album: Different kinds of Light

Joy Crookes

Feet don't fail me now

Album: Single

Jesca Hoop

Botn zo (DOJH)

Album: Single

k.d. lang

Jealous Dog

Album: Watershaped

Low

The price you pay

Album: Hey what

Banks

Skinnydipped

Album: Single

Nick Cave

Vortex

Album: B-Sides & Rarities Part II