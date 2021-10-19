Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ralf Summer

Von: Ralf Summer

Stand: 19.10.2021

18 Oktober

Montag, 18. Oktober 2021

MC Solaar
Nouveau Western
Album: rose Combat

Holy Hive
Deadly Valentine
Album: Holy Hive

Pastor T. L. Barrett & The Youth For Christ Coir
Like a Ship
Album: Like a Ship...(Without a Sail)

Holly Golighly
Sand
Album: Singles Round Up

The Sound
I Can´t Escape Myself
Album: Jeopardy

Rocko Schamoni
Der Mond
Album: Showtime

Heino Jaeger
Internationale Schuhmesse Konstanz
Album: Alkoholprobleme In Dänemark

The Specials
Listening Wind
Album: Protestsongs 1924 – 2012

Japanese Telecom
Japanese animation
Album: Japanese Telecom

Shuttle358
Logical
Album: Chessa

Autechre
Rettic AC
Album: Chiastic Slide

Aroma Von Troisdorf
Nullnacht
Album: Aroma Von Troisdorf

Lucinda Williams
The End of The World
Album: Lu's Jukebox Vol. 4: Funny How Time Slips Away: A Night of 60's Country Classics


