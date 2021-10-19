Playlist Ralf Summer
18. Oktober
Montag, 18. Oktober 2021
MC Solaar
Nouveau Western
Album: rose Combat
Holy Hive
Deadly Valentine
Album: Holy Hive
Pastor T. L. Barrett & The Youth For Christ Coir
Like a Ship
Album: Like a Ship...(Without a Sail)
Holly Golighly
Sand
Album: Singles Round Up
The Sound
I Can´t Escape Myself
Album: Jeopardy
Rocko Schamoni
Der Mond
Album: Showtime
Heino Jaeger
Internationale Schuhmesse Konstanz
Album: Alkoholprobleme In Dänemark
The Specials
Listening Wind
Album: Protestsongs 1924 – 2012
Japanese Telecom
Japanese animation
Album: Japanese Telecom
Shuttle358
Logical
Album: Chessa
Autechre
Rettic AC
Album: Chiastic Slide
Aroma Von Troisdorf
Nullnacht
Album: Aroma Von Troisdorf
Lucinda Williams
The End of The World
Album: Lu's Jukebox Vol. 4: Funny How Time Slips Away: A Night of 60's Country Classics