Playlist Matthias Hacker

Stand: 14.10.2021 23:05 Uhr

14 Oktober

Donnerstag, 14. Oktober 2021

Johnny!
I'm Gone
Album: Karl Hector Presents: Johnny!

Marteria
Neonwest
Album: 5. Dimension

Le Ren
Your Cup
Album: Leftovers

Le Ren
Who's gonna hold me next
Album: Leftovers

Hayden Thorpe
Hotel November Tango
Album: Moondust For My Diamond

Xenia Rubinos
Ice Princess
Album: Una Rosa

Xenia Rubinos
Who Shot Ya?
Album: Una Rosa

Tom Morello
Drivin' To Texas
Album: The Atlas Underground Fire

Melvins
Hooch
Album: Five Legged Dog

Julia Shapiro
Death (XIII)
Album: Zorked

Julia Shapiro
Do Nothing About It
Album: Zorked

Young Thug
TickTock
Album: Punk

Disclosure
Observer Effect
Album: V.A. DJ Kicks