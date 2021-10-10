Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

0

Playlist Ralf Summer

Von: Ralf Summer

Stand: 10.10.2021

10 Oktober

Sonntag, 10. Oktober 2021

Michael Stipe
Sunday Morning
Album: V.A. I´ll Be Your Mirror -A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico

The Velvet Underground
Pale Blue Eyes
Album: The Velvet Underground

Courtney Barnett
I´ll Be Your Mirror
Album: V.A. I´ll Be Your Mirror -A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico

The Velvet Underground
I´ll Be Your Mirror
Album: The Velvet Underground & Nico

Kurt Vile & The Violators
Run Run Run
Album: V.A. I´ll Be Your Mirror -A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico

Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney
European Son
Album: V.A. I´ll Be Your Mirror -A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico

Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen
Femme Fatale
Album: V.A. I´ll Be Your Mirror -A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico

The Velvet Underground
Venus In Furs
Album: The Velvet Underground & Nico

St Vincent & Thomas Bartlett
All Tomorrows Parties
Album: The Velvet Underground & Nico

The Velvet Underground
What Goes On
Album: The Velvet Underground

The Velvet Underground
Candy Says
Album: The Velvet Underground

Regis
Temporary Thing (Soundcheck Instrumental) (The Velvet Underground - Waiting for my man)
Album: The Floor Will Rise

King Princess
There She Goes Again
Album: V.A. I´ll Be Your Mirror -A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico


0