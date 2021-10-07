Playlist Ralf Summer
07. Oktober
Donnerstag, 07. Oktober 2021
Violent Femmes
American Music (Alternate Mix)
Album: Why Do Birds Sing? (Deluxe Edition)
Atmosphere
Vanish
Album: Word?
Atmosphere
Nekst
Album: Word?
Isolation Berlin
Private Probleme
Album: Geheimnis
Shannon Lay
A Thread to Find
Album: Geist
Billy Bragg
Reflections on the Myth of Creativity
Album: The Million Things That Never Happened
James Blake
Say What You Will
Album: Friends That Break Your Heart
Efterklang
Dragonfly
Album: Windflowers
Badbadnotgood
Unfolding (Momentum 73)
Album: Talk Memory
Karen Peris
I Would Sing Along
Album: A Song Is Way Above The Lawn
Porches
Okay
Album: All Day Gentle Hold
The World is a Beautiful Place & I am no more afraid to die
Queen Sophie For President
Album: Ilusory Walls
Topdown Dialectic
A4
Album: Vol. 3