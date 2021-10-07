Playlist Ralf Summer

Donnerstag, 07. Oktober 2021

Violent Femmes

American Music (Alternate Mix)

Album: Why Do Birds Sing? (Deluxe Edition)

Atmosphere

Vanish

Album: Word?

Atmosphere

Nekst

Album: Word?

Isolation Berlin

Private Probleme

Album: Geheimnis

Shannon Lay

A Thread to Find

Album: Geist

Billy Bragg

Reflections on the Myth of Creativity

Album: The Million Things That Never Happened

James Blake

Say What You Will

Album: Friends That Break Your Heart

Efterklang

Dragonfly

Album: Windflowers

Badbadnotgood

Unfolding (Momentum 73)

Album: Talk Memory

Karen Peris

I Would Sing Along

Album: A Song Is Way Above The Lawn

Porches

Okay

Album: All Day Gentle Hold

The World is a Beautiful Place & I am no more afraid to die

Queen Sophie For President

Album: Ilusory Walls