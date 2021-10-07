Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 07.10.2021 23:05 Uhr

07 Oktober

Donnerstag, 07. Oktober 2021

Violent Femmes
American Music (Alternate Mix)
Album: Why Do Birds Sing? (Deluxe Edition)

Atmosphere
Vanish
Album: Word?

Atmosphere
Nekst
Album: Word?

Isolation Berlin
Private Probleme
Album: Geheimnis

Shannon Lay
A Thread to Find
Album: Geist

Billy Bragg
Reflections on the Myth of Creativity
Album: The Million Things That Never Happened

James Blake
Say What You Will
Album: Friends That Break Your Heart

Efterklang
Dragonfly
Album: Windflowers

Badbadnotgood
Unfolding (Momentum 73)
Album: Talk Memory

Karen Peris
I Would Sing Along
Album: A Song Is Way Above The Lawn

Porches
Okay
Album: All Day Gentle Hold

The World is a Beautiful Place & I am no more afraid to die
Queen Sophie For President
Album: Ilusory Walls

Topdown Dialectic
A4
Album: Vol. 3