Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 05.10.2021

05 Oktober

Dienstag, 05. Oktober 2021

The Boomtown Rats
Rat Trap
Album: A Tonic for the Troops

Amyl & The Sniffers
Security
Album: Comfort to me

Billy Bragg
Ten mysterious Photos that can't be explained
Album: The Million Things that never happened

Billy Bragg
Waiting for the Great Leap forward
Album: Workers Playtime

Austin Lucas
Cry over
Album: Alive in the Hot Zone

Teenage Wrist
Yelowbelly
Album: Earth is a Black Hole

Isolation Berlin
Private Probleme
Album: Geheimnis

Kala Brisella
Dunkler Wald
Album: Lost in Labour

Stepha Schwaiger
When I was a Bird (Maxi Version)
Album: Floryan Nachdenklich EP

Esperanza Spalding feat. Corey King
Formwela 4
Album: Songwrights Apothecary Lab

Ada Lea
Saltspring
Album: One Hand on the Steering Wheel the other sewing a Garden

Efterklang
Hold me close when you can
Album: Windflowers


