Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 05. Oktober 2021

The Boomtown Rats

Rat Trap

Album: A Tonic for the Troops

Amyl & The Sniffers

Security

Album: Comfort to me

Billy Bragg

Ten mysterious Photos that can't be explained

Album: The Million Things that never happened

Billy Bragg

Waiting for the Great Leap forward

Album: Workers Playtime

Austin Lucas

Cry over

Album: Alive in the Hot Zone

Teenage Wrist

Yelowbelly

Album: Earth is a Black Hole

Isolation Berlin

Private Probleme

Album: Geheimnis

Kala Brisella

Dunkler Wald

Album: Lost in Labour

Stepha Schwaiger

When I was a Bird (Maxi Version)

Album: Floryan Nachdenklich EP

Esperanza Spalding feat. Corey King

Formwela 4

Album: Songwrights Apothecary Lab

Ada Lea

Saltspring

Album: One Hand on the Steering Wheel the other sewing a Garden