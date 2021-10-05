Playlist Roderich Fabian
05. Oktober
Dienstag, 05. Oktober 2021
The Boomtown Rats
Rat Trap
Album: A Tonic for the Troops
Amyl & The Sniffers
Security
Album: Comfort to me
Billy Bragg
Ten mysterious Photos that can't be explained
Album: The Million Things that never happened
Billy Bragg
Waiting for the Great Leap forward
Album: Workers Playtime
Austin Lucas
Cry over
Album: Alive in the Hot Zone
Teenage Wrist
Yelowbelly
Album: Earth is a Black Hole
Isolation Berlin
Private Probleme
Album: Geheimnis
Kala Brisella
Dunkler Wald
Album: Lost in Labour
Stepha Schwaiger
When I was a Bird (Maxi Version)
Album: Floryan Nachdenklich EP
Esperanza Spalding feat. Corey King
Formwela 4
Album: Songwrights Apothecary Lab
Ada Lea
Saltspring
Album: One Hand on the Steering Wheel the other sewing a Garden
Efterklang
Hold me close when you can
Album: Windflowers