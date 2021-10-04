Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Von: Nachtmix

Stand: 04.10.2021

04 Oktober

Montag, 04. Oktober 2021

Popp
Higlehasn
Album: Devi  

Popp
Gundel
Album: Devi  

Popp
Kali
Album: Layla

Popp
Lilac
Album: Layla

The Velvet Underground
Venus in Furs
Album: The Velvet Underground & Nico

The Velvet Underground
Run Run Run
Album: The Velvet Underground & Nico

The Velvet Underground
Sister Ray
Album: White Light White Heat

The Velvet Underground
Who loves the Sun    
Album: Loaded

Yo La Tengo
Bleeding
Album: Sleepless Night

Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney
European Son
Album: I'll Be Your Mirror - Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico

Kelly Lee Owens feat. John Cale
Corner of my sky/ Remix Coby Sey
Album: Inner Song


