Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
04. Oktober
Montag, 04. Oktober 2021
Popp
Higlehasn
Album: Devi
Popp
Gundel
Album: Devi
Popp
Kali
Album: Layla
Popp
Lilac
Album: Layla
The Velvet Underground
Venus in Furs
Album: The Velvet Underground & Nico
The Velvet Underground
Run Run Run
Album: The Velvet Underground & Nico
The Velvet Underground
Sister Ray
Album: White Light White Heat
The Velvet Underground
Who loves the Sun
Album: Loaded
Yo La Tengo
Bleeding
Album: Sleepless Night
Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney
European Son
Album: I'll Be Your Mirror - Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico
Kelly Lee Owens feat. John Cale
Corner of my sky/ Remix Coby Sey
Album: Inner Song