Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Montag, 04. Oktober 2021

Popp

Higlehasn

Album: Devi

Popp

Gundel

Album: Devi

Popp

Kali

Album: Layla

Popp

Lilac

Album: Layla

The Velvet Underground

Venus in Furs

Album: The Velvet Underground & Nico

The Velvet Underground

Run Run Run

Album: The Velvet Underground & Nico

The Velvet Underground

Sister Ray

Album: White Light White Heat

The Velvet Underground

Who loves the Sun

Album: Loaded

Yo La Tengo

Bleeding

Album: Sleepless Night

Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney

European Son

Album: I'll Be Your Mirror - Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico