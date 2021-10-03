Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Angie Portmann

Von: Angie Portmann

Stand: 03.10.2021

Thala
Contradictions
Album: Adolescence

Thala
Something in the water feat. Bearcubs
Album: Adolescence

Keshavara
Manjula Mantra
Album: Kabinett der Phantasie

Keshavara
Satori
Album: Kabinett der Phantasie

Glasgow Coma Scale
Magik
Album: Sirens

Glasgow Coma Scale
Orion
Album: Sirens

Gudrun Gut & Mabe Fratti
Aufregend
Album: Let's talk about the weather

Gudrun Gut & Mabe Fratti
Let's talk about the weather I
Album: Let's talk about the weather

Gudrun Gut & Mabe Fratti
El cielo responde
Album: Let's talk about the weather

Faust
The sad skinhead
Album: Boxset Faust 1971-74

Faust
Kraturock
Album: Boxset Faust 1971-74


