Playlist Angie Portmann

Stand: 30.09.2021 23:05 Uhr

30 September

Donnerstag, 30. September 2021

Tirzah
Tectonic
Album: Colourgrade

Tirzah
Send me
Album: Colourgrade

Audiobooks
The doll
Album: Astro tough

Ray BLK
Over you feat. Stefflon Don
Album: Access denied

The Colorist Orchestra & Howe Gelb
More exes feat. Pieta Brown
Album: Not on the map

The Colorist Orchestra & Howe Gelb
Counting on
Album: Not on the map

Strand of Oaks
Sunbathers
Album: In Heaven

Illuminati Hotties
Threatening echt other re: Capitalism
Album: Let me do one more

The Body and Big/Brave
Blackest crow
Album: Leaving none but small birds

Moritz Krämer
Finster
Album: Die traurigen Hummer

Keshavara
Marjula Mantra
Album: Kabinett der Phantasie

Pond
Rambo
Album: 9


