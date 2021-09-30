Playlist Angie Portmann

Donnerstag, 30. September 2021

Tirzah

Tectonic

Album: Colourgrade

Tirzah

Send me

Album: Colourgrade

Audiobooks

The doll

Album: Astro tough

Ray BLK

Over you feat. Stefflon Don

Album: Access denied

The Colorist Orchestra & Howe Gelb

More exes feat. Pieta Brown

Album: Not on the map

The Colorist Orchestra & Howe Gelb

Counting on

Album: Not on the map

Strand of Oaks

Sunbathers

Album: In Heaven

Illuminati Hotties

Threatening echt other re: Capitalism

Album: Let me do one more

The Body and Big/Brave

Blackest crow

Album: Leaving none but small birds

Moritz Krämer

Finster

Album: Die traurigen Hummer

Keshavara

Marjula Mantra

Album: Kabinett der Phantasie