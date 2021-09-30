Playlist Angie Portmann
30. September
Donnerstag, 30. September 2021
Tirzah
Tectonic
Album: Colourgrade
Tirzah
Send me
Album: Colourgrade
Audiobooks
The doll
Album: Astro tough
Ray BLK
Over you feat. Stefflon Don
Album: Access denied
The Colorist Orchestra & Howe Gelb
More exes feat. Pieta Brown
Album: Not on the map
The Colorist Orchestra & Howe Gelb
Counting on
Album: Not on the map
Strand of Oaks
Sunbathers
Album: In Heaven
Illuminati Hotties
Threatening echt other re: Capitalism
Album: Let me do one more
The Body and Big/Brave
Blackest crow
Album: Leaving none but small birds
Moritz Krämer
Finster
Album: Die traurigen Hummer
Keshavara
Marjula Mantra
Album: Kabinett der Phantasie
Pond
Rambo
Album: 9