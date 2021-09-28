Playlist Roderich Fabian
28. September
Dienstag, 28. September 2021
Hippo Campus
Sex Tape
Album: Good Dog, Bad Dream
Colorist Orchestra & Howe Gelb
Counting in
Album: Not on the Map
Strand of Oaks
Somewhere in Chicago
In Heaven
Neil Young
Love is a Rose
Album: Homegrown
Jackson Browne
A little soon to say
Album: Downhill from everywhere
Suzie Ungerleider
Hearts
Album: My Name is Suzie Ungerleider
Rosie Tucker
Arrow
Album: Sucker Suüpreme
Lightman Jarvis Eclectic Band
Elastic Band
Album: Banned
Benjamin Lew & Steve Brown
Dans les jardins
Album: Douzième journée: Le verb, la parure, l'amour
Solyst
Flex
Album: Spring
Andreas Henneberg
Slowly but surely
Album: Atta boys
Moor Mother
Obsidia
Album: Black Encyclopedia of the Air
Miles Davis Quintet
You're my everything
Album: Relaxin' with the Miles Davis Quintet