Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 28.09.2021 23:05 Uhr

28 September

Dienstag, 28. September 2021

Hippo Campus
Sex Tape
Album: Good Dog, Bad Dream

Colorist Orchestra & Howe Gelb
Counting in
Album: Not on the Map

Strand of Oaks
Somewhere in Chicago
In Heaven

Neil Young
Love is a Rose
Album: Homegrown

Jackson Browne
A little soon to say
Album: Downhill from everywhere

Suzie Ungerleider
Hearts
Album: My Name is Suzie Ungerleider

Rosie Tucker
Arrow
Album: Sucker Suüpreme

Lightman Jarvis Eclectic Band
Elastic Band
Album: Banned

Benjamin Lew & Steve Brown
Dans les jardins
Album: Douzième journée: Le verb, la parure, l'amour

Solyst
Flex
Album: Spring

Andreas Henneberg
Slowly but surely
Album: Atta boys

Moor Mother
Obsidia
Album: Black Encyclopedia of the Air

Miles Davis Quintet
You're my everything
Album: Relaxin' with the Miles Davis Quintet


