Playlist Karl Bruckmaier

Samstag, 02. Oktober 2021

Son Volt

Reverie

Album: Reverie

Riddy Arman

Problems of my Own

Album: st

Riddy Arman

Both of My Hands

Album: st

Townes van Zandt

For the sake of the song

-

Riddy Arman

Too Late To Write a Love Song

Album: st

Connie Smith

Here comes My Baby Back Again

Album: The Cry of the Hearts

Maddox Bros. & Rose

New Muleskinner Blues

Album: Hillbilly Fever Vol. 4

Son Volt

Cairo and Southern

Album: Notes of Blue

Matthew E. White

Only in America / When the curtains...

Album: K Bay

Villagers

Fever Dreams

Album: Fever Dreams