Playlist Karl Bruckmaier
02. Oktober
Samstag, 02. Oktober 2021
Son Volt
Reverie
Album: Reverie
Riddy Arman
Problems of my Own
Album: st
Riddy Arman
Both of My Hands
Album: st
Townes van Zandt
For the sake of the song
-
Riddy Arman
Too Late To Write a Love Song
Album: st
Connie Smith
Here comes My Baby Back Again
Album: The Cry of the Hearts
Maddox Bros. & Rose
New Muleskinner Blues
Album: Hillbilly Fever Vol. 4
Son Volt
Cairo and Southern
Album: Notes of Blue
Matthew E. White
Only in America / When the curtains...
Album: K Bay
Villagers
Fever Dreams
Album: Fever Dreams
Ryley Walker & David Grubbs
The Madman from Massachusetts
Album: A Tap on the Shoulder