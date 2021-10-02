Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Karl Bruckmaier

Von: Karl Bruckmaier

Stand: 02.10.2021

02 Oktober

Samstag, 02. Oktober 2021

Son Volt
Reverie
Album: Reverie

Riddy Arman
Problems of my Own
Album: st

Riddy Arman
Both of My Hands
Album: st

Townes van Zandt
For the sake of the song
-

Riddy Arman
Too Late To Write a Love Song
Album: st

Connie Smith
Here comes My Baby Back Again
Album: The Cry of the Hearts

Maddox Bros. & Rose
New Muleskinner Blues
Album: Hillbilly Fever Vol. 4

Son Volt
Cairo and Southern
Album: Notes of Blue

Matthew E. White
Only in America / When the curtains...
Album: K Bay

Villagers
Fever Dreams
Album: Fever Dreams

Ryley Walker & David Grubbs
The Madman from Massachusetts
Album: A Tap on the Shoulder


