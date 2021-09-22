Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Mittwoch, 22. September 2021

Gotts Street Park

Diego

Album: Diego EP

Gotts Street Park

Everything feat. Rosie Lowe

Album: Volume Two EP

Postcards

Bruises

Album: Single

Marta Viola

You in the Music

Album: Underneath the Ocean

Molly Nilsson

Whiskey Sour

Album: These Things Take Time

Aimee Mann

Suicide is murders

Album: Queens of the Summer Hotel

Lucy Dacus

Please Stay

Album: Home Video

Shirley Collins

My Sailor Boy

Album: Crowlink

Shirley Collins & Davy Graham

Hares on the Mountain

Album: Folk Roots, New Roots

Le Ren

I Already Love You

Album: Leftovers

Kacey Musgraves

Gracias a la vida

Album: Star-crossed

Low

Days like these

Album: Hey What