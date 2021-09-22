Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß
22. September
Mittwoch, 22. September 2021
Gotts Street Park
Diego
Album: Diego EP
Gotts Street Park
Everything feat. Rosie Lowe
Album: Volume Two EP
Postcards
Bruises
Album: Single
Marta Viola
You in the Music
Album: Underneath the Ocean
Molly Nilsson
Whiskey Sour
Album: These Things Take Time
Aimee Mann
Suicide is murders
Album: Queens of the Summer Hotel
Lucy Dacus
Please Stay
Album: Home Video
Shirley Collins
My Sailor Boy
Album: Crowlink
Shirley Collins & Davy Graham
Hares on the Mountain
Album: Folk Roots, New Roots
Le Ren
I Already Love You
Album: Leftovers
Kacey Musgraves
Gracias a la vida
Album: Star-crossed
Low
Days like these
Album: Hey What
DJ Seinfeld
The Right Place
Album: Mirrors