Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Stand: 22.09.2021 23:05 Uhr

Mittwoch, 22. September 2021

Gotts Street Park
Diego
Album: Diego EP

Gotts Street Park
Everything feat. Rosie Lowe
Album: Volume Two EP

Postcards
Bruises
Album: Single

Marta Viola
You in the Music
Album: Underneath the Ocean

Molly Nilsson
Whiskey Sour
Album: These Things Take Time

Aimee Mann
Suicide is murders
Album: Queens of the Summer Hotel

Lucy Dacus
Please Stay
Album: Home Video

Shirley Collins
My Sailor Boy
Album: Crowlink

Shirley Collins & Davy Graham
Hares on the Mountain
Album: Folk Roots, New Roots

Le Ren
I Already Love You
Album: Leftovers

Kacey Musgraves
Gracias a la vida
Album: Star-crossed

Low
Days like these
Album: Hey What

DJ Seinfeld
The Right Place
Album: Mirrors