Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

1

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 14.09.2021

14 September

Dienstag, 14. September 2021

Die Liga der gewöhnlichen Gentlemen
Männer mit schönen Haaren
Gschichterln aus dem Park Cafe

Turner Cody and the Soldiers of Love
What I tell you
Friends in High Places

The Band
It makes no Difference
Northern Lights, Southern Cross

The Felice Brothers
Jazz on the Autobahn
From Dreams to Dust

Alicia Walter
I am
I am Alicia

Laura Nyro
Stoned Soul Picnic
Eli & the 13th Confession

Esperanza Spalding
Formwela 10
Single

Tiawa
Can't tun back
Moonlit Train

Julian Camargo
Air
Songs about being young

Niklas Wandt
Lo Spetto
Solar Müsli

Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention
Inca Roads
One Size fits all

Badbadnotgood
Beside April
Single


1