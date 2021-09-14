Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 14. September 2021

Die Liga der gewöhnlichen Gentlemen

Männer mit schönen Haaren

Gschichterln aus dem Park Cafe

Turner Cody and the Soldiers of Love

What I tell you

Friends in High Places

The Band

It makes no Difference

Northern Lights, Southern Cross

The Felice Brothers

Jazz on the Autobahn

From Dreams to Dust

Alicia Walter

I am

I am Alicia

Laura Nyro

Stoned Soul Picnic

Eli & the 13th Confession

Esperanza Spalding

Formwela 10

Single

Tiawa

Can't tun back

Moonlit Train

Julian Camargo

Air

Songs about being young

Niklas Wandt

Lo Spetto

Solar Müsli

Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention

Inca Roads

One Size fits all