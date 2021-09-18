Playlist Roderich Fabian

Samstag, 18. September 2021

Sly & The Family Stone

Thank you (Fallettinme be mice elf again)

Single

Sly & The Family Stone

Thank you for talkin' to me, Africa

There's a Riot goin' on

Sly & The Family Stone

Family Affair

There's a Riot goin' on

Sly & The Family Stone

Spaced Cowboy

There's a Riot goin' on#

Sly & The Family Stone

Riot in Cell Block Number 9

There's a Riot goin' on

Sly & The Family Stone

Luv N'Haight

There's a Riot goin' on

Sly & The Family Stone

Poet

There's a Riot goin' on

Sly & The Family Stone

Brave and strong

There's a Riot goin' on

Sly & The Family Stone

Just like a baby

There's a Riot goin' on

Sly & The Family Stone

Runniin' away

There's a Riot goin' on

Sly & The Family Stone

Time

There's a Riot goin' on